Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) Insider Buys A$22,494.82 in Stock

Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Syme bought 468,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,494.82 ($15,730.64).
About Odyssey Gold (Get Rating)
Odyssey Gold Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds an agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Stakewell and Tuckanarra gold projects located in the Meekatharra-Cue region of Western Australia.
