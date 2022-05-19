OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ OCCIN opened at $22.71 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

