OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in OGE Energy by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in OGE Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in OGE Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

