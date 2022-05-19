Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Down 19.1% in April

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Olin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. 3,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,734. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.