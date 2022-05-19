Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 10,000 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Olympic Steel stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 93,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,740. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.