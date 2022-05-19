Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

