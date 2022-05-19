Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONCR. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncorus will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncorus (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.