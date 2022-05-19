OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Stephen W. Powell Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Powell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OSW stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $856.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.