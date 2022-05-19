Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for BioVie in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.22). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIVI. B. Riley lowered their target price on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $2.88 on Thursday. BioVie has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioVie by 90.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

