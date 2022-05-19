Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,027 shares in the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,367,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 878,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

