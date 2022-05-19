Oppenheimer Comments on Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.38.

CCSI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CCSI opened at 47.78 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of 55.32 and a 200-day moving average of 57.74.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.30 by 0.16. The business had revenue of 89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 88.20 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $23,980,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

