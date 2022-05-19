Oppenheimer Comments on Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

VBLT stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

