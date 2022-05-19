Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ChromaDex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.