Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.