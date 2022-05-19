Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

AYLA stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

