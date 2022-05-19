Oppenheimer Weighs in on Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.14. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.03.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

