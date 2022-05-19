OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Buys 14,366 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,366 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $42,236.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,243 shares in the company, valued at $200,634.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of OppFi stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
