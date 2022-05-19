OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Buys 14,366 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,366 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $42,236.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,243 shares in the company, valued at $200,634.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.