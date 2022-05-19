Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.15). Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORMP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 215,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.02. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

