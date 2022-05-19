OriginClear (OCLN) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OriginClear to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares OriginClear and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OriginClear
|-51.13%
|N/A
|-80.26%
|OriginClear Competitors
|-402.24%
|245.51%
|0.98%
47.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares OriginClear and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OriginClear
|$4.14 million
|-$2.12 million
|-0.09
|OriginClear Competitors
|$4.57 billion
|$425.65 million
|4.57
OriginClear’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for OriginClear and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OriginClear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|OriginClear Competitors
|284
|1028
|1305
|43
|2.42
As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.75%. Given OriginClear’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OriginClear has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
OriginClear has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear’s competitors have a beta of -119.22, suggesting that their average share price is 12,022% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
OriginClear competitors beat OriginClear on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
OriginClear Company Profile (Get Rating)
OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
