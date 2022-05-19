Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OEC opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OEC. Barclays reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 74,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,409 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 614,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

