Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Orion Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

ORN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

