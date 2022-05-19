Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 129,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.84. 46,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. Analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

