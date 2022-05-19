Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ORKLY. Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

