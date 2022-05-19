Orla Mining Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.23. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$6.59.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

