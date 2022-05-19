Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

