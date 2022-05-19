Otonomo Technologies Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Otonomo Technologies stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Otonomo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.