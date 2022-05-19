Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

NYSE:OUT opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.