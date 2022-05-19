Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OUT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Outfront Media by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,733,000 after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Outfront Media by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.