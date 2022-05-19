Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.42) to €9.00 ($9.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.31) to €5.20 ($5.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

