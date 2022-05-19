Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $626.75 Million

Brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to announce $626.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.00 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $794.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Overstock.com has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,236 shares of company stock worth $750,760. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

