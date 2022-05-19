Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $12.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.12.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

