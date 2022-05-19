PageGroup (LON:PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 610 at Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 760 ($9.37) to GBX 610 ($7.52) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 770 ($9.49) to GBX 700 ($8.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 618 ($7.62).

Get PageGroup alerts:

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 450 ($5.55) on Thursday. PageGroup has a one year low of GBX 405.60 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 691 ($8.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 485.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 569.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.08), for a total value of £453,791.71 ($559,407.93). Also, insider Ben Stevens bought 5,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £26,325.84 ($32,452.96).

About PageGroup (Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.