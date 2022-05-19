Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.26-$2.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $629.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $572.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $337.13 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

