Paul Mueller Plans Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MUEL opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.86. Paul Mueller has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

