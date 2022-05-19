Paul Withers Acquires 20,000 Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Paul Withers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($64,102.56).

Paul Withers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Paul Withers acquired 20,000 shares of Tyman stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £71,000 ($87,524.65).

TYMN stock traded down GBX 19.48 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 257.53 ($3.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,880. The company has a market cap of £505.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 304.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 353.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Tyman plc has a 12 month low of GBX 252.50 ($3.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 509.35 ($6.28).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 420 ($5.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

