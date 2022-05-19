PayPoint’s (PAY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.11) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LON:PAY opened at GBX 567 ($6.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 580.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 620.91. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500.01 ($6.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742 ($9.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £390.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

