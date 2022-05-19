PayPoint’s (PYPTF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $540.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.
Shares of PYPTF remained flat at $$7.00 during midday trading on Thursday. PayPoint has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
