Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

