Peel Hunt Lowers HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) to Hold

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HMSVF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($12.57) to GBX 810 ($9.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.20.

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

