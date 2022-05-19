Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

PBA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.31. 93,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,467. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,787,000 after purchasing an additional 516,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,909,000 after buying an additional 501,938 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

