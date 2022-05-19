Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $86.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $74,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $31,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $32,517,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.
