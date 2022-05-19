PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

PFSI stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $858,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,927. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

