Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.16. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,507.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $105,824.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 62.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.