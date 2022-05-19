Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $722.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

