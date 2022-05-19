Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) to post sales of $227.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.72 million to $228.78 million. Perficient posted sales of $184.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $931.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.79 million to $934.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.11. Perficient has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

