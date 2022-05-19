Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West Sells 2,408 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CEO John Stephen West sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $11,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,677.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 41.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Personalis by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

