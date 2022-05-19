Peter D. Arvan Purchases 500 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of POOL traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $393.46. The stock had a trading volume of 461,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.10.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.