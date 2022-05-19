PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $259.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.61 million. PetIQ reported sales of $271.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $984.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.98 million to $988.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PETQ. Truist Financial cut their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $449.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $42.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 433.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

