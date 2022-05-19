Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$3.00

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTRUF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 33,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

About Petrus Resources (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

