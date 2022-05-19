Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$3.00

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTRUF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 33,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.16.
