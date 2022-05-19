Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Raised to C$3.00

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

PRQ traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$2.32. 111,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$282.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$25.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.